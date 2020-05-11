 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Say What?!: Men Take Guinness Record for Ping Pong Ball Catches in Shaving Cream

Monday, May 11, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

pongIDAHO – A pair of Idaho men tackled an unusual Guinness World Record by most table tennis balls caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (team of 2).

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, and Jonathan Hannon took on the unusual record, which was formerly held by stunt team Dude Perfect with 21 ping pong balls before being beaten in 2019 by Swiss friends Jonas Lingg and Pascal Hunziker, who managed to get 22.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.