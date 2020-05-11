Say What?!: Men Take Guinness Record for Ping Pong Ball Catches in Shaving Cream

IDAHO – A pair of Idaho men tackled an unusual Guinness World Record by most table tennis balls caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (team of 2).

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, and Jonathan Hannon took on the unusual record, which was formerly held by stunt team Dude Perfect with 21 ping pong balls before being beaten in 2019 by Swiss friends Jonas Lingg and Pascal Hunziker, who managed to get 22.

