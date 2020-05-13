Assault Charges Dropped Against Clarion Woman Involved in Domestic Dispute

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Assault charges filed against a Clarion woman involved in a domestic dispute were dropped in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 30-year-old Shana Noel Rossiter were withdrawn on Tuesday, May 12:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

One summary count of harassment was moved to non-traffic court on Tuesday, May 12.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence in Clarion Borough for a report of a physical domestic altercation.

A known female victim reported that Shana Noel Rossiter took her phone and asked her for her passcode, and when she asked to have her phone back, Rossiter refused. She told police when she reached for her phone, Rossiter punched her in the side of the head, causing her glasses to break, according to the complaint.

The victim reported Rossiter then pulled her hair and scratched her face and said she then broke free and went to the kitchen. She said Rossiter followed her, then punched her in the face and grabbed her hair and arms. The victim reported she fought back, got on top of Rossiter, and then called 9-1-1, the complaint states.

The complaint notes police observed the victim had cuts to the bridge of her nose, her right eyebrow/temple area, and her right cheek. She also had fresh bruising to her left bicep and right cheek. The victim also told police the value of her glasses is approximately $100.00.

Police then went to speak to Rossiter, who allegedly stated the fight was initiated by the victim.

According to the complaint, Rossiter told police she asked the victim for her phone, and the victim punched her in the face for asking, then “choked” her, at which point Rossiter said she began to “fight back.”

When an officer advised Rossiter that she did not seem to have any marks on her neck indicating that she had been choked, Rossiter allegedly stated, “Well, she didn’t really choke me, she put her forearm on my neck and pushed my neck.” She then pointed out a red mark on her chest and said it was from the victim sitting on her, the complaint indicates.

Police observed that Rossiter had a scratch on her face between her eyes, a scratch on her nose, and a fresh bruise on her left cheek, according to the complaint.

Rossiter was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 6:20 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

