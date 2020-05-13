Say What?!: Edward Nino Hernandez Breaks World’s Shortest Living Man Record

BOGOTA, Columbia – Edward Nino Hernandez, of Colombia, is the world’s shortest man living, Guinness World Records said Tuesday.

The world record title was awarded amid his birthday celebration as he turned 34 on Monday, Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.