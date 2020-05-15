CARES Act Grant Aids Clarion University Students

CLARION, Pa. – Eligible Clarion University students will receive $550 through a $1.6 million grant the university received through the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The grants are to help students with expenses incurred through the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. The CARES Act also provided stimulus checks to many American families.

Students, including May 2020 graduates, who were directly impacted and meet all federal financial aid eligibility requirements will receive a grant. Grants will be disbursed via direct deposit or check dispensing, depending on the payment method on file with Student Financial Services.

Students do not have to apply. Those who do not already have direct deposit on file are encouraged to set that up with Student Financial Services, as this is the quickest and most reliable way to receive the grant funds.

Students who are not eligible for CARES Act funds include non-U.S. citizens, dual enrollment students, non-degree seeking students, and students enrolled exclusively in online courses prior to March 13, 2020.

