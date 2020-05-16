State Police Calls: Disorderly Conduct, Harassment, PFA Violation

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police responded to the following calls:

Disorderly Conduct in Tionesta

State police filed charges against a Tionesta man following an altercation on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 3:39 p.m. on Friday, May 15, an incident involving 57-year-old James Williamson, of Tionesta, occurred on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say following an altercation, Williamson “used obscene language and drove his vehicle in a careless manner all while several patrons were in the immediate area which was physically offensive and hazardous.”

Summary Disorderly Conduct charges have been filed through District Magistrate Miller’s office.

Verbal Dispute in Sugarcreek Borough, Arrest Warrant, PFA Violation

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched at 12:51 a.m. on Friday, May 15, to a residence on Buttermilk Hill Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.

Police say 48-year-old Craig Umstead, of Franklin, and the victim – a 46-year-old Franklin woman – were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that Craig Umstead had an arrest warrant out of Venango County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody at the scene.

It was noted that Umstead was also in Violation of a PFA Order.

