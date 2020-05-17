 

Leeper Woman Faces Hearing Tuesday on Charges Related to Theft of Cash Card

Sunday, May 17, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel new aCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper woman accused of stealing and using a cash card from a local business is facing a hearing on Tuesday..

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Tabitha Rose Bowen is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, on the following charge:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property – Misdemeanor 3

The charge stems from an incident that occurred at Country Fair in Paint Township, Clarion County, in early February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:30 a.m. on February 13, Tabitha Bowen reportedly took a Country Fair cash card from the office, swiped the card to check the balance, and then used the card for food and gasoline, totaling $32.29.

Bowen was not authorized to use the card and admitted to taking and using it, the complaint notes.

The charge was filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on February 24.


