Local Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Young Girls

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of two young girls.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed sexual assault charges against 57-year-old Ralph Leroy Shields, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, May 13.

The investigation of the allegations of the sexual assault began on April 9, 2020, when a 16-year-old female was interviewed at the state police barracks in Franklin. It was determined that the alleged sexual assault began in 2012 when the victim was seven or eight years old. A second victim – a 10-year-old female – was interviewed at the Franklin Human Services Complex on April 28, 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Haun, of PSP Franklin.

During the investigation, it was learned that Ralph Shields, over a period of approximately eight years starting in 2012, touched the 16-year-old victim’s vagina and breasts with his hands on three different occasions and also attempted to use sex toys on her. On one occasion, Shields allegedly attempted to penetrate the victim’s vagina with his fingers after forcing her onto the couch, pulling off her pants and underwear, according to the complaint.

The victim related that she “wanted to tell her story because there was a rumor that something may have happened” to a known, 10-year-old girl, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that through a forensic interview with the 10-year-old girl, it was determined that Shields touched her on her vagina and breasts with his hands.

Shields was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, on the following charges:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (four counts)

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (four counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $75,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in Venango County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

