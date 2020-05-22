Area Woman Flown to UPMC Altoona Following Rollover Crash

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was flown to UPMC Altoona following a rollover crash that occurred on Thursday in the Summerville area.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident occurred around 12:43 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, on Roller Coaster Road in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 20-year-old Adam C. McAninch, of Brookville, was operating a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, traveling west on Roller Coaster Road when the vehicle traveled off the northern berm of the roadway. McAninch attempted to correct the vehicle, and it began to skid down the roadway, traveling off the southern berm, where the front end of the vehicle struck a rock wall.

The vehicle then continued to skid and struck a utility pole with its passenger side. It then rolled over multiple times, rolling off the roadway and coming to a final rest on its wheels facing southeast.

McAninch was not injured.

A passenger in his vehicle, 30-year-old Katelyn F. Smith, suffered suspected moderate injuries. Summerville EMS transported her to Penn Highlands Brookville; she was then flown to UPMC Altoona.

Another passenger in McAninch’s vehicle, 20-year-old Elizabeth M. Wyant, was not injured.

All occupants were using seat belts.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Auto Body & Towing.

Pine Creek Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

McAninch was cited for a traffic violation.

