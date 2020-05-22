 

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Cupcake Cones

Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Here is an awesome treat for your Memorial Day weekend!

Chocolate Cupcake Cones

Ingredients

1 – regular size package chocolate cake mix
1 – 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips
36 ice cream cake cones

Frosting:

1/2 cup shortening
3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 to 5 tablespoons milk
Sprinkles

Directions

~Prepare cake mix according to package directions; set aside.

~In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla until smooth; stir in chocolate chips.

~Place ice-cream cones in muffin cups. Spoon about one tablespoon of cake batter into each cone; top with a rounded teaspoon of cream cheese mixture. Fill with remaining batter to within 3/4 in. of top.
Bake at 350° for 25 to 30 minutes (or until a toothpick comes out clean).

~In a small bowl, beat the shortening, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve spreading consistency. Frost tops of cooled cones and top with sprinkles.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

