Roxanne L. Wassil, 32, of Oil City, Pa passed away unexpectedly at 6:42 P.M. on Tuesday May 19, 2020 shortly on arrival at UPMC Northwest.

Born on October 17, 1987 in Erie, PA Roxanne was the daughter of the late Lawrence L. Wassil and Candance I. Geib.

She graduated from Oil City High School, and then went on to Tri-State Business Institute for Cosmetology in 2011.

Her faith was strong and attended the Calvary Temple in Oil City, Pa

She enjoyed doing hair and make up for others from the skills she learned from graduating from cosmetology school. She loved spending time with her family and friends, but especially her nieces and nephews who she loved very much. Roxanne was a very independent women who always stood her ground, but she also had a heart of gold which she showed by deeply caring for people. She had so many goals and ambitious that she wanted to pursue, but now sadly won’t be able to accomplish. One of her favorite sayings was that “Every day is a new day, a day to start over again.” Which the family wishes to pass along to others, when they are thinking of Roxanne.

She is survived by her three sisters Michelle Halcomb and her son Josh of Tennessee, Nicole (David) McMunn “Geib” and their children Nevaeh and Jade, of Franklin, Pa, Andrea (Joe) Winger and her son Brett of Meadville, Pa; Aunt Joanna (Robert) Reynolds of Seneca, Pa, Uncle Mike (Kathy) Geib of Franklin, Pa, Aunt Debra Gorman (Wassil) of Ohio; Numerous cousins Renee Karns, Ben Geib, Rachael Geib, Clay (Tonya) Geib, Stacy Kettelson, Denise Casey, Kevin Gorman, Sandra Moffatt, Paul Valerio, Greg Gabaloff, Christopher Garbaloff, Jack Garbaloff, and Chrystalinn Garbaloff.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Candance, Aunt June, Aunt Crystal, Uncle Larry, and Uncle Thomas.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.