A special delivery…Callan Michael Baum.

Kylee Callander and Kaleb Baum, of Parker, welcome their first child, Callan Michael Baum.

Callan was born on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 2:48 p.m. at Magee-Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, weighing 8 lbs. 12 oz. and 21” long.

Callan’s Daddy is a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corp as a Military Police Reservists with a unit out of North Versailles, Pa.

Callan’s maternal grandparents are Kim Callander, of Parker, and the late Mike Callander.

His paternal grandparents are Gary and Elyn Baum, of Kittanning, and Albert Fletcher and the late Sue Fletcher of Kittanning.

