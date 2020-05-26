Charles W. “Bill” Barrett, 84, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Franklin January 9, 1936 he was the son of the late George and Dora Grinder Barrett.

Bill was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He worked for 31 years at Cooper Bessemer in Grove City as a pattern maker. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin.

In his earlier years, he participated in bowling leagues and shot trap. Bill was a life member of the NRA and a member of the Bucktails club.

On July 19, 1958 he married the former Meredith Beatty and she preceded him in death on October 14, 2011.

Surviving are four children; Anita Urey of Clarion and her husband Lyle of Cranberry, Andrew Barrett and his wife Tammy of Utica, Melissa Whitman and her husband Edward Jr. of Oil City and Benjamin Barrett and his wife Andrea of Franklin; eight grandchildren, Alyssa and Dakota Urey, Haley, Holly and Peyton Whitman, Carter, Chase and Emma Barrett. In November of this year, Mr. Barrett would have welcomed his first great-grandchild to the family.

He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Johnston and her husband Beryle of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday with Pastor Judy Lamb of Grace Lutheran Church, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 325 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneal.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.