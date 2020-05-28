Clarion County Prepares to Go Green

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Businesses across the area have been preparing to reopen as Clarion County will move to the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan on Friday, May 29.

(Pictured: Jennifer Reichard, owner of Nirvana Nails & Boutique)

“I’m glad we’re going green,” Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius told exploreClarion.com.

“I was for the state going green and have been in communication with the governor’s office saying that, because that’s what the public has been saying.”

While clarification on the guidelines was finally provided late Wednesday, some local business owners are optimistic about reopening regardless of the restrictions.

Jennifer Reichard, owner of Nirvana Nails & Boutique, says she is more than ready to be back to work on Friday.

“We never expected closing down for two weeks on March 16th would turn into two and a half months!” Reichard said.

“It has been a roller coaster of emotions, but we have always kept the well-being of clients as our biggest concern.”

With all the time that has passed, she and her staff are looking forward to opening up.

“It is going to be so nice to get back to some form of normalcy of seeing our regular clients and new clients. Just reaching out to reschedule and hearing everyone’s happiness has been amazing.”

Reichard noted she and her staff made the best of the free time by preparing to add new services when they reopen, including lash extensions and waxing. They will also be adding tanning in the near future.

As far as the restrictions go, Reichard says they’re prepared to do everything necessary to safeguard their staff and clients.

“We plan to follow all guidelines to continue to ensure the safety of everyone that enters our business.”

Cindy Staley, owner of George’s Barbershop, said her staff has been incredibly busy taking phone calls for people making appointments for their reopening on Friday morning.

“We can barely even hang up, it’s been just back to back calls!” she noted.

Staley and her staff have made a number of changes to ensure the safety of their customers, from taking employee temperatures daily to planning to keep their door propped open and commonly touched items, like magazines, out of the waiting area.

They will be asking customers to wear masks, unless they have a medical condition that makes a mask inadvisable, but will allow the customer to remove the mask when necessary for beard trims or if it interferes with their haircut.

“We’re going to try to work around them as best as we can,” Staley said.

Employees at the business will also be wearing not only masks but also face shields to offer an extra layer of protection.

They are also asking that children be accompanied by only one adult and that other clients do not bring along nonessential visitors.

Staley noted they are also considering setting up several chairs under the awning outside for people to wait outside.

Mirroring Reichard’s and Staley’s enthusiasm, Alyssa Morrison, owner of Empower Beauty, is feeling very confident about reopening on Friday.

“We have been operating under strict sanitation since before COVID-19, so implementing the new restrictions have become easy for us as we prepare for Friday.”

The salon has also added new air purifiers throughout the salon, as well as a second waiting area, and new check-in requirements.

“I feel Empower Beauty is more than ready to welcome you in with open arms and a smile, with safety being number one in our eyes.”

Unlike some other businesses, restaurants and bars were permitted to continue offering some services via take-out during the yellow phase. Now, the move to the green phase will allow them to reopen their dining rooms, though at a limited capacity and with a laundry list of guidelines.

Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville will be reopening in style on Friday, May 29, with live music by The Basement Band.

Deer Creek Winery Owner Rhonda Brooks said the patio is open and indoor seating will be with social distancing will available.

“Inside and outside are set up for social distancing, and we are working continuously to keep everything clean,” Brooks told exploreClarion.com.

“We’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage during this quarantine time!”

A full kitchen menu will be offered, and wine slushies will available for purchase.

Regardless of the multiple restrictions, Zack Blose, owner of Zack’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, is anxious to get his restaurant reopened.

“We are feeling excited to finally have people coming in again!” Blose said.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this, and we are going to be fully-prepared to serve everyone that feels comfortable enough to come to dine in with us.”

Like Reichard, Blose also decided to make some changes during the reopening.

“We touched up our menu a bit and freshened things up.”

Vince’s Tavern will also be opening up their dining rooms on Friday with normal business hours and following CDC guidelines for 50% occupancy. The restaurant will be taking both reservations and walk-ins and will also be continuing carry-out and curbside service.

Owner Susie Irwin, of Trail’s End in Cooksburg, stated they will be open on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. They will be closed on Sunday and Monday and then open 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

According to Irwin, they plan to have a smaller select menu that will consist of about five dinners, three pasta dishes, sandwiches, soups, and salads. They recommend individuals call for reservations, as seating is limited.

Irwin said she is “anxious to see her regular customers and hopes to see all of them soon.”

Clarion River Brewing Company is also preparing to reopen their dining room and bar on Friday.

“We are excited to get back to some normalcy,” co-owner Jeremy Borkowski said.

According to Borkowski, they have issued statements on their Facebook page regarding their safety guidelines in an effort to be transparent about what their customers and staff will experience.

“We also are a little nervous of what to expect, but know our customers will understand.”

With the university students gone, staffing has been somewhat of an issue for Clarion River Brewing, Borkowski noted.

“We have lost a lot of our staff. We are now trying to get everyone back together.”

The business not only had to remove some seating but has also switched to requiring reservations.

“I’m not going to lie and say it’s going to be easy, but we have to try to get back to normal. We do believe that a large amount of our customers will continue to use the curbside pickup option, which has helped us to sustain during this time.”

Borkowski emphasized the need for people to support small businesses through this transition.

“Supporting local has never been so important, so we hope to help our community get back on track as quickly and safely as possible.”

