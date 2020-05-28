 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Deer Creek Winery to Reopen Friday With Live Music, Food, Wine Tasting

deer-creek-itemSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville will be reopening in style on Friday with live music.

The Basement Band will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Live music continues on Saturday with Randy Moorehead from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Brad Bendis from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Rock Jazz will perform from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery Owner Rhonda Brooks said the patio is open and indoor seating will be with social distancing will available.

“Inside and outside are set up for social distancing and we are working continuously to keep everything clean,” said Brooks. “We’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage during this quarantine time!”

A full kitchen menu will be offered. Wine slushies will available for purchase.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the winery’s free limited wine tasting.

The winery will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For updates, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.


