Wayne Kugler, Jr., 73, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.

He was born on June 12, 1946, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Wayne Kugler, Sr. and June Renee Kugler.

Wayne was a graduate of Oil City High School, Clarion University of Pennsylvania with a BA in Education and Ohio University with a MA in Education.

Wayne was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Order of the Arrow, served as Scoutmaster to troop 592 and was Advisor of the Year.

He retired from Polk Center located in Polk, PA, worked United Community Independence Programs, and finished his working career at Forest Rose School in Lancaster, Ohio.

Wayne was a member of King Avenue United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio as well as a lifetime member of the Rouseville United Methodist Church in Rouseville, PA.

He is survived by his two sisters, Sandra Brumbaugh of Oil City, and Colleen (Tom) Pett of Marseilles, IL; six nieces and three nephews and their families, Kelly (Frank) Malek of Oil City, PA, Chris (Beth) Hawks of Lancaster, OH, Robin (Jason) Heigley of Moon Township, PA, Jennifer (Joel) Barlow of Normal, IL, Lorrie Lieske of Ottawa, IL and Brian (Rachel) Pett of Ottawa, IL; several great nieces and nephew; a special friend, Lera Metz of Lancaster, OH; a god son, Otis Tate and family of Canal Winchester, OH.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Kugler, Sr.; mother, June Renee Kugler, brother-in-law, Dick Brumbaugh and aunt, Dorothy Sutton.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home And Crematory, Lancaster, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be given to Forest Rose Pre-School, 1592 Granville Pike, Lancaster, OH 43130.

