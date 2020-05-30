 

Featured Local Event

State Police Issue Unemployment Scam Alert

Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

alertHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A new scam has been reported from area residents involving unemployment checks.

The scam appears to be an elaborate, multi-state scheme to steal people’s identities, fraudulently file for unemployment programs, and then route the money to the suspects’ own bank accounts, intercept paper checks or deceive unknowing recipients into turning them over, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The perpetrators are targeting the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance which offers benefits to individuals who would not normally be eligible for unemployment.

An estimated 53,000 to 58,000 Pennsylvanians may have been affected by the scam, according to a ranking member of the House Labor and Industry Committee.

Pennsylvania residents first started reporting receiving the checks over the Memorial Day weekend.

If you receive a check that you believe is part of this scam, return it to:

Department of Treasury Comptroller’s Office
Attn: Mark Accorsi
Room 113, Finance Building
Harrisburg, PA 17120

Police say cashing an unemployment check that is not a legitimate claim is fraudulent and repayment would be required.

In any incident, when an individual believe their banking or personal information has been compromised, it is advisable to a credit report, contact banking and credit card companies, and closely monitor transactions.


