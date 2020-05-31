Motorcyclist Killed in Clearfield County Crash

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 32-year-old man is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday evening.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident occurred around 7:26 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, on Kriner Road, in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 32-year-old Theodore W. Wells, of DuBois, was traveling east on Kriner Road, and his 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide exited the northern portion of the roadway and struck a culvert. Upon impact with the culvert, the Harley-Davidson became airborne, and Wells was thrown from the motorcycle as a result.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.

