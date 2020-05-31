SPONSORED: Korner Restaurant Kicks Off Daily Specials with Stuffed Pork Chops on Sunday

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Pork Chops as their special on Sunday, May 31, for takeout.

The daily specials are as follows:

Sunday, May 31 – Stuffed Pork Chops

Monday, June 1 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs

Tuesday, June 2 – Liver and Onions

Wednesday, June 3 – Fish Sandwich or 4 piece Chicken Dinner

Thursday, June 4 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parmesan, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner

Friday, June 5 – Fish

Saturday, June 6 – Cook’s Choice

Menu is subject to change.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Be sure to check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Call in your to-go orders or delivery at 814-473-8250. Pickup your orders at their ice cream window.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

There is a $10.00 minimum for delivery.

Deliveries can be made in Sligo, Rimersburg, and as far as Squirrel Hill Road and Smithland Road pull off, towards Newbie.

Hours for to-go and delivery are:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

