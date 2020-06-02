 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

UPDATE: Coroner IDs Woman Killed at Waterfall in Licking Township

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 10:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police LineLICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County coroner has identified the woman killed at a waterfall in Licking Township on Saturday.

According to Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, the deceased woman was identified as 41-year-old Paula Briggs, of Knox.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Briggs was pronounced dead on the evening of Saturday, May 30, at the scene, which was located at a waterfall area off of Bell Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police were initially called to the scene around 7:15 p.m., and crews from Knox, Callensburg, Perry Township, Sligo, and Parker fire departments also responded to assist in the recovery of the victim at the scene.

The cause of Briggs’ death has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.