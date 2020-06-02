UPDATE: Coroner IDs Woman Killed at Waterfall in Licking Township

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County coroner has identified the woman killed at a waterfall in Licking Township on Saturday.

According to Coroner Daniel Shingledecker, the deceased woman was identified as 41-year-old Paula Briggs, of Knox.

Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that Briggs was pronounced dead on the evening of Saturday, May 30, at the scene, which was located at a waterfall area off of Bell Road in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police were initially called to the scene around 7:15 p.m., and crews from Knox, Callensburg, Perry Township, Sligo, and Parker fire departments also responded to assist in the recovery of the victim at the scene.

The cause of Briggs’ death has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

