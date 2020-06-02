New Bethlehem Man Accused of Brandishing Knife, Threatening Victims Due in Court Friday

CLARION CO., Pa. (ETY) – A New Bethlehem man who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened three victims is due back in court on Friday.

Court documents indicate 22-year-old William Frank Smead, III is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing in front of Senior Judge James G. Arner at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Smead is currently free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in New Bethlehem in late October 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:32 p.m. on October 26, Sergeant Clark, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, was dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Broad Street for a report of a male threatening two juveniles and an adult with a knife.

Sergeant Clark met with the victims at the scene.

According to the complaint, the adult victim stated he and the juveniles were leaving a gas station in New Bethlehem, and as they were walking, a silver Dodge Neon pulled over near them and a male, later identified as William Frank Smead, III, exited the passenger side and began yelling at them, accusing them of “staring at his car” and his five-year-old child.

Smead allegedly said he “will not tolerate that” and stated “we can handle this problem,” then got into the trunk of the vehicle and displayed a large knife before walking toward the victims with it, the complaint states.

The victims then attempted to get away and began walking on Hunter Way, but found Smead waiting for them again. Smead then allegedly stated he was going to “smash the juveniles’ heads into the ground” and went on to say he was “going to make a phone call and have all three of them dead,” according to the complaint.

The victims reported Smead showed them another knife, then also grabbed a large log and swung it at the adult victim, according to the complaint.

The victims attempted to get away again and also told Smead they were calling 9-1-1. Smead then allegedly got back into the vehicle, which headed north on Wood Street, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Smead later attempted to contact the adult victim through Facebook Messenger and also created a Facebook post that said “Anyone know a chubby ginger with glasses who walking around newbie with 2 girls one green hoodie and another one blonde.”

Smead was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 12:15 a.m. on October 26.

