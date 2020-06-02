 

PA Coronavirus Cases Nearing 73,000; Death Toll Reaches 5,667

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 612 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Tuesday, June 2, bringing the statewide total to 72,894. There are 5,667 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 399,361 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 2, ​67% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/2/20 – 612
6/1/20 – 356
5/31/20 – 511
5/30/20 – 680
5/29/20 – 693
5/28/20 – 625
5/27/20 – 780
5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 62 0 62 5
Butler 230 2 232 12
Clarion 27 0 27 2
Clearfield 40 2 42 0
Crawford 29 0 29 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 91 0 91 5
Jefferson 9 3 12 0
McKean 12 0 12 1
Mercer 107 0 107 5
Venango 9 0 9 0
Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
72,894 5,667 399,361 67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
70,864 2,030 616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 255 3349
Allegheny 1928 31316
Armstrong 62 1302
Beaver 591 3889
Bedford 40 800
Berks 4107 12866
Blair 51 2955
Bradford 48 1655
Bucks 5116 20833
Butler 232 3834
Cambria 59 4057
Cameron 2 133
Carbon 241 2489
Centre 154 2227
Chester 2823 13753
Clarion 27 690
Clearfield 42 1162
Clinton 60 652
Columbia 349 1414
Crawford 29 1122
Cumberland 644 6078
Dauphin 1359 10759
Delaware 6496 22374
Elk 6 337
Erie 307 5610
Fayette 95 3460
Forest 7 88
Franklin 781 5310
Fulton 15 234
Greene 27 810
Huntingdon 231 908
Indiana 91 1465
Jefferson 12 546
Juniata 95 364
Lackawanna 1555 6559
Lancaster 3218 16994
Lawrence 81 1418
Lebanon 980 4726
Lehigh 3780 14892
Luzerne 2750 11633
Lycoming 164 2376
McKean 12 654
Mercer 107 1697
Mifflin 59 1294
Monroe 1325 6290
Montgomery 7172 36094
Montour 53 3295
Northampton 3108 14205
Northumberland 198 1493
Perry 62 842
Philadelphia 18703 61844
Pike 478 2079
Potter 4 155
Schuylkill 643 5243
Snyder 45 432
Somerset 38 1921
Sullivan 3 99
Susquehanna 110 848
Tioga 19 589
Union 60 1222
Venango 9 571
Warren 3 408
Washington 140 4596
Wayne 120 1117
Westmoreland 451 10045
Wyoming 34 525
York 1028 14364

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 39,958 55%
Male 32,212 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 721 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8941 12%
Asian 1058 1%
White 20,260 28%
Other 452 1%
Not reported 42,183 58%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1075 15609 17
Northeast 13188 60637 169
Northwest 544 14436 19
Southcentral 5406 51983 83
Southeast 47169 190001 987
Southwest 3482 66695 45

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


