THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Host The River Nymphs on the Patio Tonight
FOXBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Grille is now open for indoor and outdoor dining.
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
Live music is back for the Summer starting June 2!
The River Nymphs will be performing on Tuesday, June 2, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the patio – rain or shine!
Reservations can be made with an outdoor request; however, outdoor seating is not guaranteed.
The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.
The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.
Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.
Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.
Delivery will continue within 15 miles Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Music Schedule:
- June 2 – River Nymphs
- June 9 – Bryan Phillips
- June 16 – Major Morgan
- June 23 – Dan Murphy
Entertainment will be held on the patio on Tuesdays – rain or shine!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.