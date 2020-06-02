 

State Police Investigating Abuse of 2-Year-Old Child in Clarion Borough

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police (1)CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a report of suspected child abuse in Clarion Borough.

Around 3:00 p.m. on May 21, Clarion-based State Police received a report of suspected child abuse that occurred at a location on Leatherwood Drive in Clarion Borough.

Police say a known two-year-old male victim from Clarion was examined by UPMC Children’s Hospital for multiple bruises on May 21.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.


