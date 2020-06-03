 

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, mainly after 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 83.

