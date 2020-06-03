Clarion Borough Offices Reopen Today, Free Parking in June

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough offices are official open today.

Clarion Borough council members voted unanimously to reopen the borough offices as of Wednesday, June 3, at Tuesday evening’s teleconference meeting.

The resolution to reopen the borough offices requires all applicable social distancing and safety protocols to be followed.

Free Parking in June

The council also voted unanimously to approve a motion to have free parking in the Borough of Clarion for the remainder of the month of June, as well as a second motion to donate any funds that are placed in the meters in Clarion Borough during the month of June to the “I Love Clarion” Celebration set for the first week of July.

“The big reason for that is the borough is allowed to put funds toward holiday celebrations, and the 4th of July is a big holiday for us,” council member Ben Aaron said.

Aaron also noted that the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry was unable to have their annual wine walk this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that event provides most of the funding for the annual 4th of July celebration.

“This could help our community get past the last couple of months,” Aaron said.

He also issued a reminder that beginning on July 1, the meter enforcement officers will be back to checking the meters on a regular basis.

Clarion Borough Pool Still Uncertain

The council members noted that the issue of the possibility of opening the Clarion Borough Pool for the season has still not been decided, and discussion with the Clarion County YMCA related to the pool is ongoing.

“The YMCA is actively seeking lifeguards,” borough council member Zachary Garbarino noted. “The YMCA wants the pool to open, but they need lifeguards.”

Other Business

In other business, the council:

– Announced the next council meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. on June 16 at the Clarion Free Library.

– Approved Immaculate Conception Parish’s Event Request for closing of roads on August 16 from noon until 6:00 p.m. for a Parish Picnic, subject to restrictions in place at the time of the event.

– Approved a bid in the amount of $106,118.00 from Main Street Lighting, Inc. of Medina, Ohio, for replacement street lights.

– Granted permission for Todd Colosimo to drawdown Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2014 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in the amount of $1,142.32 for wages paid for the period of December 30, 2019, through May 15, 2020.

-Granted permission for Clarion County to drawdown FFY 2015 CDBG funds in the amount of $680.30 for Main Street Improvement Procurement #3 bid advertising.

– Granted permission for Clarion County to drawdown FFY 2016 CDBG funds in the amount of $690.30 for wages paid for the period of December 30, 2019, through May 15, 2020.

– Granted permission for Clarion County to drawdown FFY 2016 CDBG funds in the amount of $495.00 for FFY 2019 CDBG application preparation expenses.

– Approved the appointment of Darren Frederick to be an alternate member of the Civil Service Commission for a six-year term to expire May 2026.

– Approved the appointment of BJ Wrhen to be an alternate member of the Civil Service Commission for a six-year term to expire May 2026.

– Approved permission for Pennsylvania American Water Company to close the sidewalks on north Eighth Avenue and on the north side and south side of Second Avenue for a period to exceed 14 days.

– Issued a reminder to property owners that grass and weeds are not to exceed six inches in height inside the borough, and cut grass and debris should be kept off of sidewalks and roadways for safety reasons and to keep from clogging storm drains.

