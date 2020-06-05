Robin (Welton) Neumann, 58, of Bolton Landing, NY, came to rest after a lengthy battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with her high school sweetheart and husband of 25 years, Jim, by her side.

She joins her beloved daughter, Nancy, who predeceases her by 15 years.

Robin is also predeceased by her older brother, Scott Welton; and by her aunt, Jackie Welton Ushka.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret and husband, Robert Billingsley of Franklin; her father, Ronald Welton and wife, Rosita (“Sitsit”) of the Philippines; her aunt, Betty and uncle, Don Ghering; aunt, Sandy and uncle, Wayne Ghering, all of Franklin; her devoted husband, James Neumann; daughter, Maggie and husband, Myk Pagan; a sister, Nicole (“Sissy”) and husband Craig Tripp; her brothers: Chris Welton and wife, Joanie; and Patrick Welton.

Also surviving are her nieces and nephews: Chris Welton; Tim Welton and wife, Orli; Ryan Welton and wife, Hannah; Alicia and husband, Ricky Brown; Brady, Abbie, Carter, and Sophie; her grandchildren: Shayne; Greysen; Liam; Cady; Brendon; and Paisley; and countless other family, and loved ones across the world.

Robin was born February 5, 1962, in Oil City. She grew up in a home always bustling with people and activity. It is no surprise that as an adult, she always welcomed everyone into her home, no questions asked. If there was no extra bed for them to sleep in, she’d find a place and make sure that it was comfortable. Robin was always taking in strays, not only being the second home to many of Nancy and Maggie’s college friends whose own families did not live close by, but becoming a first home for friends in need of a more long-term place to stay.

Robin spent a number of years in Japan, where she taught English to non-native speakers. Shortly after returning to the states, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Jim, and married him in 1995 with Maggie and Nancy as their flower girls. She went back to school for nursing and earned her RN and later BSN. Robin worked as a nurse for many years, her final assignment was on the oncology floor of Glens Falls Hospital, treating patients on the same floor that she had also received treatment. Teaching and nursing are characteristic career choices for Robin. She often put others before herself, always thinking of ways, small and large, to make people smile.

At the end of a meal out, it was typical for the servers to come to the table singing “Happy Birthday,” even if it was no one’s birthday; Robin just sat at the end of the table, cracking up at her great joke. She was always up for a trip to the lake or just a walk around town. She never took a single moment for granted, spoiling her grandchildren as much as possible, starting with Shayne’s toddler-sized drum set, bringing him to Universal Studios twice, and most recently purchasing studio time for Shayne to work with an engineer who had worked with the likes of Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes.

Robin loved surprises, everything from the restaurant trick to asking the maitre d of a fancy restaurant for the bird carved out of an apple, a garnish for the brunch buffet, just because it made you smile. It wasn’t unusual for Robin to hop in the car and take everyone to Martha’s for ice cream, or even to The Great Escape, just because. Sometimes, she would get in the car with Maggie and Nancy and their friends to go on an adventure with the girls, giggling in the back seat with the rest of them.

Robin will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have met her, whatever they called her, and she had many names: Robin, Mom, Auntie, Mama Neumann, and maybe her proudest Mammie.

It should bring peace to know that she is no longer fighting; she can rest easy with Nancy, and they’ll both welcome us with a hug and a place to stay when our time comes.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, there will be no viewing or service at this time.

In Robin’s memory, her family asks that you do a good deed for someone else today, and as often as you can.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please donate in Robin’s name to The C.R. Woods Cancer Center of Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

