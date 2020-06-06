North Clarion Honors Seniors With Special Graduation Events

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – While the Coronavirus Pandemic created many complications for school districts, North Clarion County School District rose to the challenge and sent the seniors off in a memorable way.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

North Clarion High School principal Ed Baumcratz told exploreClarion.com that the district was uncertain what to do for graduation; however, they wanted to make sure the seniors had something special to mark the important milestone.

A drive-up ceremony was the first step.

On Friday, May 29, each of the seniors were asked to individually report to the school, with anywhere from six to ten family members in tow, for a personalized graduation.

Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography attended the event to take photos.

“We really tried to make it special. We had a professional photographer here, and we even had one student bring the family in a bus and another in a limo. It was really just nice to see each of the students,” Baumcratz said.

Each student was given about ten minutes for photos of the special moment.

“It’s a very unique situation, and we have tried to make the most of what we have while sticking to the state guidelines and still giving our seniors their moment,” Baumcratz added.

Nevertheless, Friday’s graduation event was just the beginning.

A Senior Barbecue was held on Thursday, June 4, at the school cafeteria, with food catered by DB’s Smokin’ BBQ.

North Clarion has a more traditional graduation ceremony planned for Friday, June 12, at their baseball field.

To finalize the extended celebration, North Clarion seniors will enjoy a delayed prom, to be held at Tuck’d Inn Farm in Cooksburg on June 19.

“We’re just trying to make this more like a normal year and give them all the activities they thought they’d have – just with a little different look to it,” Baumcratz said.

