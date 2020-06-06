 

Coronavirus Update: PA DOH Confirms 701 New Cases; Statewide Total Reaches 75,086

Saturday, June 6, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Gov. Wolf: 12 More Counties Going Green on June 12HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 701 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Saturday, June 6, bringing the statewide total to 75,086. There are 5,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 435,122 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 6, 70% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/6/20 – 701
6/5/20 – 443
6/4/20 – 537
6/3/20 – 511
6/2/20 – 612
6/1/20 – 356
5/31/20 – 511

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
75,086 5,931 435,122 70%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
72,979 2,107 620

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 15%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 269 3535
Allegheny 1989 34428
Armstrong 65 1413
Beaver 598 4213
Bedford 43 895
Berks 4184 13644
Blair 53 3245
Bradford 46 1885
Bucks 5243 22799
Butler 244 4150
Cambria 59 4493
Cameron 2 148
Carbon 248 2784
Centre 155 2399
Chester 3014 15987
Clarion 27 730
Clearfield 44 1264
Clinton 60 730
Columbia 361 1597
Crawford 30 1231
Cumberland 665 6780
Dauphin 1451 11591
Delaware 6659 24267
Elk 6 372
Erie 363 6374
Fayette 95 3633
Forest 7 94
Franklin 792 5608
Fulton 16 263
Greene 27 880
Huntingdon 236 984
Indiana 91 1548
Jefferson 16 576
Juniata 96 411
Lackawanna 1579 7152
Lancaster 3404 18373
Lawrence 84 1615
Lebanon 1021 5191
Lehigh 3846 16118
Luzerne 2791 12798
Lycoming 166 2628
McKean 13 718
Mercer 111 1924
Mifflin 59 1398
Monroe 1338 6839
Montgomery 7542 39081
Montour 53 3426
Northampton 3144 15585
Northumberland 208 1715
Perry 67 932
Philadelphia 19110 66728
Pike 481 2204
Potter 11 170
Schuylkill 656 5655
Snyder 54 473
Somerset 39 2167
Sullivan 3 107
Susquehanna 133 991
Tioga 19 665
Union 71 1338
Venango 15 654
Warren 5 464
Washington 146 5025
Wayne 123 1221
Westmoreland 457 11115
Wyoming 34 598
York 1049 15103

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 41,208 55%
Male 33,161 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 714 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 9340 12%
Asian 1115 1%
White 21,237 28%
Other 482 1%
Not reported 42,912 57%

* 57% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1115 17133 17
Northeast 13400 66290 169
Northwest 611 16164 20
Southcentral 5614 55936 85
Southeast 48667 206534 1001
Southwest 3572 73065 45

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.


Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Pennsylvania

Potential Cases Confirmed Cases Determined Not a Case Under Investigation
40 20 5 15

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


