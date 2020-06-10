State Police Calls: Runaway, Hit-and-Run, Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Trespass, Harassment

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Runaway in Madison Township

Around 12:05 p.m. on June 8, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a runaway juvenile who left his residence on McNaughton Road in Rimersburg, in Madison Township, Clarion County, without notifying his parents.

Police say the juvenile was located later on June 8 in Butler County by the Butler-based State Police.

Hit-and-Run in Beaver Township

According to police, around 6:07 a.m. on June 4, a hit-and-run crash occurred on Interstate 80 westbound near the 57.6 mile marker in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 1994 Honda Shadow VLX was traveling west on Interstate 80 when it failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the south side of the road, and overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest on its right side facing west.

Police say the unknown driver fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Knox Borough

Around 8:24 p.m. on June 6, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a location on East Penn Avenue in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of an odor of marijuana.

Police say upon their arrival at the scene, it was determined the odor was coming from a downstairs apartment. Police then made contact with the downstairs tenant and one glass smoking pipe was found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Trespass in Monroe Township

Around 2:27 p.m. on June 4, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a trespassing incident at a location on Neely Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, belonging to a known 61-year-old Clarion woman.

Police say say the trespasser, who was operating a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country, was made aware that she was on private property and was asked to leave the property.

Harassment in Highland Township

Around 5:57 p.m. on June 7, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a location on Miola Road in Highland Township, Clarion County, for a child custody incident.

Police say it was determined that the grandparents of the children involved were failing to give the children back to their mother, and during the incident, a verbal altercation ensued and turned physical.

According to police, a 32-year-old Strattanville woman and a 50-year-old Richland Township man were cited for harassment.

Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash in Clarion Township

According to police, around 9:26 p.m. on June 7, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 55 mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say 51-year-old Philip O. Glick, of Germantown, New York, was operating a 2004 Toyota Tundra, traveling east on Interstate 80, when a deer entered the roadway from the left.

Glick was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the front bumper of his vehicle.

Glick was using a seat belt and was not injured.

