Olive Baker of Orchard Manor formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully June 11, 2020. Olive was 102.

Olive was born August 2, 1917 in Clinton township, she was the daughter of Clark and Eva Latshaw Witherup.

Olive received her education at Pine Hill Elementary and Clintonville High School. Olive married George “Earl” Baker, he preceded her in death on December 6, 1990.

Olive was a homemaker and was a member of Rankin Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved to be in her flower beds and always had a wonderful garden.

Loved ones left to cherish Olive’s memory is her son Lynn L. Baker and his wife Sandra “Sis” of Emlenton. Her sister June R. Bonetti of Grove City, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant son Gerald, her grandchildren Judith Dianne Baker and Ronald Lynn Baker, her sisters Bernice Brown, Verna Stewart and Jean Strouse, her brothers Homer “Spike” Witherup, Robert Witherup and Walter Witherup.

A graveside service will take place Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the East Unity Cemetery, Cherry Valley, Butler County with Rev. Denise Maines officiating from Rankin Chapel Church.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.