Thomas “Tom” E. Manross, 67, of Franklin, passed away in his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 late in the evening.

Born May 31, 1953 in Franklin, he was the son of the late Cecil and Betty (Umstead) Manross. He was married to the former Dora Phenicie; she survives him.

For most of his life, Tom worked as a Manager for multiple gas stations. He was a very well known and loved member of his community, often being stopped for a chat while he was out.

In his early years, Tom enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved attending car shows, and enjoyed anything with a motor.

In addition to his wife, Tom will be forever remembered by his daughter, Tanya Coe of Hubbard, OH; his three granddaughters, McKenna, Addison, and Katelyn Coe; his two great-grandchildren; his sister, Cheryl Johnston and her husband, Ken, of Oil City; his sister-in-law, Sheri Manross of Oil City; and by several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert and Teddy Manross; his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Edna Manross; and by his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Dorothy Umstead.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family on Monday, June 22, 2020 beginning at 11 am.

A live stream of Tom’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am. For those that wish to received a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the live stream.

Tom will be laid to rest at Old Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s name to the American Diabetes Association, 2 Chatham Center, Suite 1520, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, and/or to the American Cancer Society, 1004 North Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16448.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.