Donald L. “Larry” Wolford, 83, a resident of 5542 U.S. Route 322, Franklin died peacefully at 6:05 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in St. Vincent Healthcare Center of Erie, following a period of declining health.

He was born January 15, 1937 in Chillicothe, OH, a beloved son of the late Ernest and Grace Riehle Wolford.

He graduated from Unioto High School in Chillicothe, and he had also attended the Circleville Bible College of Circleville, OH.

Mr. Wolford had worked for a number of years with The Mead Paper Company in Chillicothe. He had retired from the maintenance department of Adena Regional Medical Center, also in Chillicothe, as a boiler operator.

He was an accomplished woodworker who had a passion for old muscle cars and antique tractors.

Mr. Wolford along with his late wife, Twila, ministered music for many years and directed countless musical programs at many churches throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio. Their programs were always scheduled well in advance and attended and enjoyed by the faithful in great numbers.

Most especially, he enjoyed the quality time he was able to share with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a kind man who always looked to help others. Larry will be deeply missed by all those who came to love him.

He was a faithful member of the Victory Heights United Brethren Church, as his health permitted.

He was married August 14, 1960 in the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Chillicothe to the former Twila M. Baughman. She preceded him in death on May 20, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter Dawna M. Lancaster of Chillicothe and by a son Dan L. Wolford and his wife Christina, also of Chillicothe. He is also survived by his grandchildren Danny Lancaster, Sarah Hebb, Katie Wolford, Gabby Lochbaum and Danielle Wolford as well as four great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is his sister, Mary L. Fisher of Chillicothe, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and parents.

Friends may call Thursday 2-3 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 3 PM in the funeral home with Pastor Steve Neville, Mr. Wolford’s nephew, officiating.

Burial shall be private.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and prudent social distancing are suggested.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

