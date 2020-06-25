Donna R. Hanna, 85, of Hawthorn, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her home following an extended illness.

Born on December 7, 1934 in Reidsburg, she was the daughter of the late Russell W. and Flora Belle (Bowersox) Huffman. Donna was married on February 23, 1957 to Albert E. Hanna, Jr. and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2013.

Donna worked as a supervisor for Nu-Be Garment in Hawthorn.

She is survived by daughter, Patti J. Hanna and her longtime companion, Dennis Schrecengost of Hawthorn. She is also survived by a son, Albert Edward Hanna, III and his wife, Maureen of Pensacola of Florida.

Donna has six grandchildren: Jason Minich (Tabitha), Brady Minich (Heather), Angela Ling (Ronnie), Daniel Hanna (Megan), Eric Hanna and his fiancee’, Angelica, and Karl Hanna and his fiancée’, Victoria, in addition to two step grandchildren: Anthony Slaughter and Jill Slaughter.

She also has fourteen great grandchildren: Camberly, Beau, Vida, Sofia, Landon, Carter, Austin, Isaac, Adam, Sam, Kaelyn, Isabelle, Charlotte, and Jacob.

Donna has three sisters: Verlie Jane Squires of Erie, Gladys M. Sherman and her husband, David “Oss” of Smithfield, Ohio, and Nancy L. Brocious of Hawthorn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Russell E. Huffman.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Evans and Pastor Sue Evans co-officiating. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that a mask be worn during the visitation and funeral service.

