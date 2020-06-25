Marianne Hall, 90, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Road, Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:45 PM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Sugarcreek Station, with her beloved husband, and family by her side; following a period of declining health.

Born February 8, 1930 in Enns, Austria, she was a beloved daughter of the late: Anton and Maria Goboro Riha Sassmann.

She was an accomplished vocalist, enjoyed cooking, and the fun times that she shared with her family, most especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hall was a faithful member of The Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Marianne was married August 5, 1955 to Ronald M. Hall, Sr., who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband of 65 years, she is survived by her children: Tony Hall and his wife, Kelly of Franklin; Brigitte Bandy and her husband, Charles of Fallbrook, CA; Ronald M. Hall, Jr. and his wife, Robin; and Belinda Paden and her husband, Dennis all of Franklin; in addition to nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is her sister, Hilda Ahrer of Losenstein, Austria; and a nephew, Fred Ahrer and his wife, Maria also of Losenstein, Austria.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service, in celebration of her life, is being planned by her family and will be announced at a later time.

Interment will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to: The Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

