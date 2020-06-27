Area Man Faces Animal Neglect Charge for Malnourished Dog

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An animal neglect charge has been filed against an area man who is accused of failing to get appropriate veterinary care for a malnourished dog.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges on Thursday, June 25, against 31-year-old Brandon Alexander Trumbull, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:15 p.m. on January 27, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to an apartment on 7th Avenue for a report of animal cruelty, where the caller said the dog, a three year old Pitbull, appeared malnourished, with ribs showing.

Officer Zerfoss, of the Clarion Borough Police, responded to the apartment and spoke with the dog’s owner, Brandon Trumbull, who stated the dog got into a diaper on the porch a week earlier and became sick. Trumbull told police the dog had been throwing up and not eating but had just started eating again the previous night.

The complaint notes that the dog was very thin, with ribs showing.

Officer Zerfoss asked Trumbull why he didn’t take the dog to the vet, and Trumbull reportedly stated he didn’t have the money and was hoping “whatever the dog had would run its course.” When Officer Zerfoss continued to voice concern that a dog of its size would not typically lose that much weight in one week, Turnbull said he does feed the dog, and it had never been that thin before, according to the complaint.

Officer Zerfoss then spoke to Chief Bill Peck and District Attorney Drew Welsh about the situation, and it was concluded that a violation of neglect was committed, but they would not seize the dog, the complaint states.

Officer Zerfoss then advised Trumbull he had to schedule an appointment for the dog and update police on the progress. Trumbull then contacted an area veterinarian’s office and scheduled an appointment for the following day. Officer Zerfoss followed up with Trumbull two days later, and Trumbull stated he took the dog to the vet but was turned away due to overbooking. Officer Zerfoss then contacted the veterinarian’s office and was told they did turn people away but said they never saw the dog. Trumbull then scheduled an appointment at another area veterinarian’s office on January 31, according to the complaint.

On February 10, Officer Zerfoss checked in on the dog again. Trumbull was not home, but a known woman let Officer Zerfoss see the dog.

According to the complaint, the dog looked no different than it had on January 27. Officer Zerfoss then asked if Trumbull had taken the dog to the vet, but the woman was not sure. She noted that she and Trumbull were “having issues,” and he had left the dog at the apartment.

The complaint notes the dog had food and water available and was eating while Officer Zerfoss was at the apartment.

Officer Zerfoss then contacted multiple area veterinarians’ offices and found that none of them had treated the dog. A search warrant was then issued, and the dog was removed from the home. It was taken to Tri-County Animal Rescue and given appropriate care.

According to the complaint, the dog weighed approximately 36 pounds when it was taken from the residence. It then had a number of visits to the Clarion Animal Hospital, as well as stays over the next few months, and a total of $1,693.77 was spent by Tri-County Animal Rescue in veterinary bills.

The following charge was filed against Trumbull in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, June 25:

– Neglect of Animals – Vet Care, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on July 21, with Judge Quinn presiding.

