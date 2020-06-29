Featured Local Job: Hostesses, Servers, Kitchen Help, and Bartenders
Monday, June 29, 2020 @ 08:06 AM
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar and Cousin Basil’s are currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends
Part-time and full-time position are available.
Apply at Sweet Basil Restaurant located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254.
