Ann Carone Diamond Waychoff, 66, of Titusville, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at UPMC Hamot.

Ann was born on April 2, 1954 in Oil City, PA, a daughter of the late James and Sara “Sadie” Straub Carone. She was married to James Waychoff on August 9, 1986 at Cherrytree.

Ann had attended St. Walburga School and was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1972. She then attended Allentown College (De Sales University).

Ann was last employed at Titusville YMCA as a social worker. She had also been employed at the former Papa Carone’s Restaurant in Titusville alongside her father “Papa Carone”. She had worked at the Genesis Family Center in Titusville and also with Erie Homes for Children and Adults (EHCA).

Ann was a member of St. Walburga Church. Ann was an avid follower of the Finnish band “Nightwish” of which she was a reactor and active participant of the band’s community. She was a member of the Titusville Summer Theatre having portrayed “Ouiser” in “Steel Magnolias”. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and enjoyed attending Pirate caravans.

Ann enjoyed going to the beach; following her children’s sporting events; and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Ann is survived by her husband Jim of Titusville; four children, Megan Green and husband Tim of Titusville, Patrick Diamond and wife Jessica of Butler, Andrea Clifford and husband Zak of Franklin, and Josh Waychoff of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Haley and Zachary Titus, Isabelle Green, Drew, Peyton, Blake, and Parker Diamond, and future Baby Clifford; sisters, Lynn Pattison and husband Kevin of Grove City and Laura Johnson and husband Todd of Titusville; three brothers, Mark Carone and wife Beth of Grove City, George Carone and wife Debbie, and Larry Carone, all of Rutland, VT; two brothers-in-law, Fred Zdarko and Michael Waychoff, both of Titusville; close family friend, Alma Byler of Spartansburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Zdarko.

No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St. Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

