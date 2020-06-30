Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash in Kingsley Township

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Kingsley Township, Forest County, late Sunday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, on German Hill Road, just west of Ross Run Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say an unidentified vehicle, described as a white Chevrolet 1500 or 2500 pickup (possibly a late model 2001-2008 with a “pipe” for a front bumper), was traveling east on German Hill Road, approaching the intersection of German Hill Road and Ross Run Road, when it struck the back of a 1999 Ford F-150 XLT pickup, operated by a known 17-year-old male from Tionesta. The Ford pickup was attempting to make a right hand turn onto Ross Run Road. The unidentified vehicle then fled the scene.

The teen driver of the Ford was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The Ford pickup sustained damage to the back bumper and rear passenger side tail light.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident or information about a vehicle matching the description of the unknown vehicle with front-end damage is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

