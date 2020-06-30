State Police Calls: Burglary, DUI’s, Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Farmington Township

On Sunday, June 28, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a camp belonging to a 58-year-old Pittsburgh woman on Miola Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say through investigation, it was determined an unknown individual(s) forced entry through the front door of the camp, sometime between 4:00 p.m. on June 19 and 11:00 p.m. on June 28.

According to police, a BB gun, valued at approximately $50.00, was stolen from inside the camp.

Damage to a wooden door is estimated at $200.00.

DUI in Limestone Township

Around 3:04 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, Clarion-based State police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Kerr Road and Kemmer Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County, after observing several traffic violations.

Police say during the stop, it was determined that the driver, identified as a 40-year-old Mayport woman, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Charges for DUI and other related violations are pending.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 12:04 a.m. on Monday, June 29, Clarion-based State Police responded to a residence on Hartman Road in Clarion Township after a burglar alarm was tripped.

Police say upon their arrival, they found a 34-year-old Venus man at the residence who related his car had broken down, and he was the reason the alarm had been tripped.

According to police, upon further investigation, it was found that the man appeared to be under the influence. He was then taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver was not released.

Harassment in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say 75-year-old Chester Stuckey Sr., 62-year-old Carmella Pisciuneri, and 34-year-old Sarah Pisciuneri, all of Leeper, were cited for criminal trespass and harassment stemming from an incident that occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at a location on Maple Drive/Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a 65-year-old Leeper man.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Harassment in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police say 53-year-old Curt Stuckey, of Leeper, was cited for criminal trespass and harassment regarding an incident that occurred around 9:41 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, at a location on Maple Drive/Leaf Circle in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The victim is a known 34-year-old Clarion woman.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

