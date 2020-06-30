Venango County Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Franklin man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Allegheny Boulevard on Sunday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, on Allegheny Boulevard, just east of Elk Street in Franklin, Venango County.

Police say 44-year-old Richard D. Bacher, of Franklin, was operating a 2008 Harley-Davidson Nightster, traveling north on Allegheny Boulevard when he struck the concrete barrier along the road with the footrest of the motorcycle.

After the initial impact, Bacher continued to travel north in the left lane, then struck the guide rail along the left lane with the side of the motorcycle and lost control. The motorcycle then slid on its driver’s side and struck the curb along the right lane with its front end.

Bacher was ejected from the motorcycle, and the motorcycle then traveled north a short distance and came to a final rest in the middle of the northbound lanes.

Police say Bacher was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to UPMC Hamot by STAT MedEvac for suspected serious injuries.

Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Lowry’s Auto Body also assisted at the scene.

Police say this crash involved DUI.

