Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Kalyumet

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins, located near Cook Forest has part-time maintenance and snack bar/redemption clerk positions available at this time.

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email camp@kalyumet.com to request an application.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.