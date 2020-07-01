Memorial Service Set for Nathaniel “Cy” Vandervort

A Memorial Service and celebration of the life of Nathaniel “Cy” Vandervort will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville, PA.

Mr. Vandervort, of Reynoldsville, passed away April 23, 2020, at the age of 85.

The church will have social distancing protocols in place and masks are required while entering and exiting the church.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.