Police Seeking Information in Shooting of Two Dogs

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are seeking information on an incident of animal cruelty in Summerville.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 29, the incident occurred along Heathville-Ohl Road in Summerville, Beaver Township, Jefferson County, during which a known individual allegedly discharged three rounds from a Savage .17 caliber rifle at two dogs belonging to a 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both of Summerville.

Police say one dog was shot twice and killed, and the other dog was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Punxsutawney-based State Police at 814-938-0510.


