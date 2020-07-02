Diana Louise (Shick) Wagner, 61, of Summerville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, while at her home.

She was born on August 17, 1958, to the late Walter J. and Ellen Annabel (Ferringer) Shick in Clarion, PA. She graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, NY, and went on to earn an associate degree in accounting from the DuBois Business College.

Diana married William A. “Bill” Wagner Jr., in Brookville, PA, on February 4, 2000; Bill survives her.

She worked in accounting at the Glen-Gery Brick plant in Summerville, PA, for fifteen years. She later worked at the Rodeway Inn in Brookville, PA, for a few years before her retirement.

Diana loved her horses, dogs, and numerous grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of the band “Alabama”. She loved the outdoors, especially eagles, and she would take trips to Pymatuning specifically to see the eagles there.

In addition to her husband, Diana is survived by one son; Mark A. (Tracy) Kovach; five grandchildren; Samantha, Ariana, Colby, Brooklyn, Alexis; and one brother; Stephen Shick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one daughter: Wendy Kovach.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Emerickville Methodist Cemetery (Moore Cemetery), Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hahne Cancer Center in Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button on www.mckinneydargy.com underneath her obituary or by visiting http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32287.

