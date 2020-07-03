 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Man Charged With Stealing Money From Wallet Left at Local Pharmacy Due in Court on Tuesday

Friday, July 3, 2020 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Legal-scales-books-gavel-Image-1024x681[1]CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday for a man who reportedly stole money from a wallet left on a local pharmacy counter.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Benjamin Michael Goodrow, of Ridgway, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

Goodrow faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 2

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the Clarion Walmart in early January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:30 p.m. on January 2, a known woman reported a theft to the Clarion-based State Police.

The woman told police she had left her wallet on the counter in the pharmacy department at the Clarion Walmart store in Monroe Township, and after recovering the wallet, she realized that approximately $65.00 was missing.

Trooper Beers, of the Clarion-based State Police, then spoke with the Loss Prevention team at the store and was able to view video footage from the pharmacy department.

According to the complaint, in the video Benjamin Goodrow was seen concealing the wallet and removing it from the counter. He then left the pharmacy department, walked out of the store, came back inside, and dropped the wallet in a different area of the store.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, February 13.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.