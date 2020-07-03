State Police Calls: Theft, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Washington Township

Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating a reported theft of $250.00 from a known 45-year-old man from Tylersburg that occurred on Lake Lucy Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.

Police say the investigation remains open pending further interviews.

DUI in Farmington Township

Around 8:18 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2018 Honda Civic for a traffic violation in the area of Wolbert Drive and State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say during the stop, the driver, identified as a 22-year-old Warren man, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

According to police, the case remains open pending the results of a blood draw.

The name of the driver was not released.

