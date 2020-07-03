Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Avoid Large Gatherings, Wear Masks Over Holiday Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. – As the holiday weekend approaches, the Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings and to wear masks around other people to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

On July 1, Governor Tom Wolf announced an order, signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Levine, requiring masks to be worn whenever anyone leaves home.

“Although it is the holiday weekend, Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, wear a mask,” Sec. of Health Dr. Levine said. “My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”

On July 3, Lebanon County, the remaining county still in yellow, will join the green phase with the rest of the state. The green phase prohibits large gatherings of more than 250 people. The newly expanded mask-wearing order also requires mask-wearing in any public space, not just in businesses.

If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, you will need to quarantine for 14 days upon return:

– Alabama

– Arizona

– Arkansas

– California

– Florida

– Georgia

– Idaho

– Louisiana

– Mississippi

– Nevada

– North Carolina

– South Carolina

– Tennessee

– Texas

– Utah

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to continue to practice social distancing and other preventive measures, including washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces often, wearing a mask and staying home if you are sick to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of 12:00 a.m., July 2, there were 88,074 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide in 67 counties and 6,712 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 and older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out for a life-sustaining reason, please wear a mask.

