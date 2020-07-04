 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Lewis M. Bish, Sr.

Saturday, July 4, 2020 @ 08:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Lewis M. Bish, Sr., 75, of Mayport, died early Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on February 9, 1945 in Distant, he was the son of the late Albert Ray and Katherine May (Wells) Bish.

He was a farmer, worked in lumber industry, and as a diesel mechanic.

He was married on March 12, 1965 to Sarah (Jolly) Bish of Mayport and she survives. He is also survived by four sons, John Bish, Harold Bish (Helen), Lewis Bish, Jr. (Rebecca Smith), and Glenn Bish, all of Mayport; two daughters, Katherine Altenburg (Kerry) of Hudson, Florida and Judith Hamner (Gail) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Bish of Meadville and Bob Bish of Pleasantville; a sister, Mary Reynolds of Cochranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Donald, and Gerald Bish, and two sisters, Hazel Troup and Sue Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.