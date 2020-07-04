Lewis M. Bish, Sr., 75, of Mayport, died early Thursday morning, July 2, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on February 9, 1945 in Distant, he was the son of the late Albert Ray and Katherine May (Wells) Bish.

He was a farmer, worked in lumber industry, and as a diesel mechanic.

He was married on March 12, 1965 to Sarah (Jolly) Bish of Mayport and she survives. He is also survived by four sons, John Bish, Harold Bish (Helen), Lewis Bish, Jr. (Rebecca Smith), and Glenn Bish, all of Mayport; two daughters, Katherine Altenburg (Kerry) of Hudson, Florida and Judith Hamner (Gail) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Bish of Meadville and Bob Bish of Pleasantville; a sister, Mary Reynolds of Cochranton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Donald, and Gerald Bish, and two sisters, Hazel Troup and Sue Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

