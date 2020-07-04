Robert Wesley Carpenter

Robert was called home to his reward and crossed the river Jordan to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Christ Jesus.

He was predeceased by his beloved mother, Patricia Erma Keen Carpenter, on December 3, 2015.

He is survived by his father: Chester Richard Carpenter; six biological brothers: Chester Edward Carpenter (wife Kyo-Ok and son, Gary), John Dudley Carpenter (wife Susanne and daughter Samaria, sons Matthew and Tristan), Richard Dean Carpenter, Patrick Ellis Carpenter (wife Michelle), Brian Scot Carpenter (son Brian and daughter Alecia) and David Brennen Carpenter (wife Tammy and daughters Jessica and Josephine); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Robert is also survived by an adopted brother and best friend, Paul Thompson (daughter Isabel).

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served and loved his country.

Robert medically retired from Kmart in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

His hobbies included going to Cedar Point, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. He was a gentle soul and very kind to family and strangers alike.

In his later years, he loved making videos and was passionate about sharing the Gospel of Christ to all.

The Carpenter family would like to acknowledge that this is not a goodbye, just a so long until we are reunited with him on the Great day of resurrection for all of the Saints of our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus!

Until that day, go rest high on that mountain!

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Roberts family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.