Patricia L. Phillips (Nee Skinner) born July 10, 1933 in Goheenville, PA, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the age of 86.

Pat is survived by daughter Paula Nerone, granddaughters Alicia Iddings, Stacy Phillips, Julianne Nerone and grandson, Ryan Phillips as well as great grandchildren Deja, Brody and Aubree. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Nelson (Carl) and family.

Preceded in death by her Mother and Father Alice (Galbraith) and James Dinger, sister June Dubrock as well as her husband, Paul Phillips and son, Perry Phillips.

Pat married Paul in 1949. They were 15 and 17 respectively. They were married for 57 years. They relocated several times with different jobs to include Colorado, Ohio and Connecticut and finally back to PA. She and Paul owned and operated Capitol Sintered Metals until their retirement in 1990.

Pat enjoyed sewing, playing bridge and later Mahjong, and the company of many wonderful friends. She traveled extensively with Margaret Lockwood to include adventures like riding a camel in the Australian Desert and driving a dogsled in Alaska well after the age of 75. Health concerns sidelined her for her parachute jump at 80 but she “flew” along as Margaret jumped.

Pat also volunteered in several capacities including reading to elementary children, at DRMC and again later at Penn Highlands Hospital in the surgery unit. Most recently she worked as the hostess at The Depot, where she dressed in period costume and greeted diners and provided historical information, dubbing herself “Miss Kitty”. She was often remembered for her beautiful azure eyes as people would tell her they didn’t recall her name but recognized her by her beautiful eyes. People all around the world complimented her eyes.

Throughout her life, she was both productive and kind, often supporting friends in need. She served as the first woman on Falls Creek Borough Council in the 70s. She accompanied friends to cancer treatments in Pittsburgh, cared actively for friends whose families were far away and generously helping her community through anonymous acts of kindness and financial support. She has left an indelible mark on the lives of all those she has touched. Pat was a member of Roseville Independent Chapel of Brookville where she last served as head of the kitchen construction committee and a member of the quilting group. She enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of many members.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 12pm to 2pm at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2pm and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart.

Interment will take place at Beechwood Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson Co., PA.

In lieu of flowers, Pat wishes for donations in her memory to be made to Roseville Independent Chapel at 3598 Rte. 322 Brookville PA 15825.

The family would like to thank Dr. O’Bryon and his practice including Gina and Niva for their caring and compassionate attention through the years and Cindy DeNoon and others of Penn Highlands Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.